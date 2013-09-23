Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers facing uphill struggle

!

Gil Brandt NFL.com

Kaepernick is the key

First of all, the "Super Bowl curse" might not be as bad as it seems. From 1995 to present, 10 of the 18 Super Bowl losers were able to make it back to the playoffs the following season.

So where do the 49ers stand? I think they'll be in the postseason once again, provided nine wins will be enough (and I think it will be). San Francisco has a reasonably favorable stretch of the schedule coming up; two of the next three games are at home, then the 49ers take trips to the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars before a Week 9 bye. The 49ers will be helped even further if they can get some players healthy.