Colin Kaepernick's read-option puts Packers on notice

When Colin Kaepernick faked a handoff to LaMichael James, then bolted around the right end for a 78-yard touchdown run in the San Francisco 49ers' preseason opener last month, the Green Bay Packers officially were put on notice.
With one big play, the Packers had more homework to do. You can safely assume Green Bay will have a game plan for Kaepernick prepared when the two teams square off in Sunday's marquee late-afternoon game.
Kaepernick, the second-year backup to Alex Smith, finished with 122 yards on seven carries working out of the read-option, including that long TD run.
"It's definitely something different," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's something that you have to prepare for. It's like any other scheme. You have to put your time in. We feel fortunate that we have extra time to prepare for the 49ers. We're confident that with all of our adjustments we're ready to go."
While the New York Jets kept their game plan for Tim Tebow in an Area 51-type compound beneath the team's practice facility, Jim Harbaugh and the Niners haven't been afraid to preview the added wrinkle to their offense. Considering Kaepernick's success in the preseason, don't be surprised to see him get some snaps at Lambeau.