Colin Kaepernick's best fit? Browns could benefit QB ... if he must leave 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers apparently expect Colin Kaepernick to remain on the roster for the 2016 season; however, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Thursday that Kaepernick's agents have requested permission from the team to seek a trade.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are among teams that would be interested in the young signal caller, provided his request is granted. But if Kaepernick -- who is coming off surgery and a truncated season in which he posted a career-low passing average (6.6 yards per attempt) and passer rating (78.5) along with a 6:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and whose $11.9 million salary will be guaranteed on April 1 -- stays in San Francisco, he'll play under a new head coach in Chip Kelly with a history of helping dual-threat quarterbacks like Kaepernick succeed.
Considering the teams -- including the Niners -- that could end up with Colin Kaepernick in 2016, which is the best fit for him?
Generally speaking, if you acquire Kaepernick, you do it with the idea he is competing for the starting job, not that he'll be your surefire starter.