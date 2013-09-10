Colin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson bet an eyebrow

All the ingredients are there: They're divisional rivals and Super Bowl favorites that boast the two most talented rosters in football. There's somebadblood, too, which always is appreciated.
The people at "Madden NFL 25" have seized on this moment in a new ad campaign that features quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson, who, in commercial land anyway, have agreed to a bet in which the loser of Sunday's showdown at CenturyLink Field will shave an eyebrow.
UPDATE: Wilson told KJR-AM in Seattle on Tuesday that the bet wasn't really serious, according to ProFootballTalk: "It was more of just a friendly, joking around type deal. It's not real serious. We'll probably do something digitally. Something like that."