Colin Kaepernick putting pressure on Alex Smith's job?

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 05:06 AM
Colin Kaepernick on Sunday was everything the New York Jets hoped Tim Tebow would be.

The San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback was at the center of a dominant ground performance that chewed up 245 yards en route to a 34-0 win on New York's home turf.

Jets coach Rex Ryan could do nothing but watch as Kaepernick stepped in for starter Alex Smith to produce 50 yards rushing on just five carries, including a 7-yard touchdown burst. It came as no surprise to the Jets coach, who marveled at Kaepernick's talents during the preseason and admitted he wanted to draft the passer in 2011 before the 49ers grabbed him with the 36th overall pick.

"You're seeing these guys and it's hard to defend some of that stuff," Ryan told Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee during the summer. "When you have the ability to throw as well as run, it makes it tough."

Kaepernick also unleashed the team's longest pass of the year on Sunday, an incompletion to Randy Moss that sailed more than 50 yards through the MetLife skies. He's heard the comparisons to Tebow -- who he thoroughly outplayed Sunday -- but he doesn't believe the connection applies.

"I want to be me. That's all I'm worried about. I want to go out there and play like myself," Kaepernick said.

Meanwhile, Alex Smith continues to play like Alex Smith. He's well-suited to this throwback offense and he isn't asked to save the day, but there are rumblings in the Bay Area. A segment of the fan base is crying out for Kaepernick to take the reins, something Barrows dismissed after Sunday's win. The beat writer doesn't see Smith being replaced unless he's injured of stumbles severely.

We agree. Smith and Kaepernick simply give Harbaugh a better -- and winning -- version of what Ryan hoped to create in New York.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

