Colin Kaepernick over Alex Smith: Jim Harbaugh elevates 49ers

Prior to being drafted 36th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Kaepernick was an outstanding dual-threat quarterback at the University of Nevada (Reno). He is the only player in NCAA history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 4,000 in a career. In addition, he was the first major college player to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in three straight seasons. Those ridiculous numbers not only speak to his explosiveness as a runner/passer, but they support Harbaugh's desire to put a more dynamic playmaker on the field at quarterback.