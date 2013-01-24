Colin Kaepernick orders pizza for 49ers press corps

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback went from a bit player to a Super Bowl centerpiece in mere months. He's learned a little something about sports reporters along the way.
NFL.com's Albert Breer tweeted that Kaepernick "just had pizza sent over to the media trailer here in Santa Clara" before Thursday's team practice.
Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported no less than 15 pies were delivered to the hard-working writers and broadcasters covering the team, and USA Today's Jorge L. Ortiz confirms this was "awesome pizza, not chain swill."
We'd like to think this won't tilt the objectivity of the press corps, but this was a public-relations masterstroke by the young signal-caller. Free lunch works wonders with these types (trust us).