Colin Kaepernick or Alex Smith? San Francisco 49ers must pick

I don't see this as a controversy. I think Jim Harbaugh will go with Alex Smith , who, just a few weeks ago, was being hailed for playing at an incredibly efficient rate, and was being mentioned as one of the quarterbacks playing playoff-caliber football. In Smith's last full game, against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 , he completed 18 of 19 passes and posted an off-the-charts passer rating (157.1). The 49ers ' next game is a road matchup with the New Orleans Saints , and they'll need to roll with a guy who's played in some big games.

That said, the 49ers should continue to use Kaepernick in the packages they designed for him. Now that he's shown he can run the full offense, San Francisco's opponents will be in a bad spot. Kaepernick won't just be coming in to run option plays anymore; he can be used with any personnel on any part of the field, and has become a nightmare to scheme against. Defensive coordinators have to be sick about this. The Niners' ability to use Kaepernick and Smith in combination -- not as a platoon or in an alternating system -- makes them frightening.