Colin Kaepernick not a fan of new 49ers practice jersey

Jim Harbaugh protects his San Francisco 49ers players from bullying media members. And he tries to protect quarterback Colin Kaepernick from just about everyone.
Kaepernick wore a new, black non-contact jersey Wednesday, with a bright red No. 7 in the middle. Harbaugh apparently took the extra measure after being spooked by a close call at practice earlier in the week.
"And (I) felt like as the defense was running a stunt, and Ahmad (Brooks) came free and was a little too close to Colin," Harbaugh said. "So (the jersey is) a way to re-emphasize to stay away from Colin Kaepernick, so we don't get anything freakish happen in practice."
Kaepernick, for his part, said the play didn't scare him at all. Perhaps San Francisco's shaky backup quarterback situation has Harbaugh extra edgy. No matter the motivation, Kaepernick is not impressed.
"Not a fan of the jersey," he said.