Colin Kaepernick given San Francisco 49ers' first-team reps

Colin Kaepernick is receiving the first-team reps in practice, but nothing definitive has been determined as to him starting Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, a source close to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback said.
Will Alex Smith bolt in 2013?
Niners offensive coordinator Greg Roman confirmed Thursday that no decision has been made as to whether Kaepernick or Alex Smith will start this week. Roman said Smith practiced Thursday, but the quarterback, who was listed as limited, still hasn't been medically cleared from the concussion he sustained during a Week 10 tie with the St. Louis Rams.
The 49ers have been engulfed in a quarterback controversy after Kaepernick threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns during a Monday night beatdown of the Chicago Bears. Niners coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that he'll go with the "hot hand" at quarterback.
SI.com's Jim Trotter reported Wednesday night that Harbaugh told Smith that Kaepernick will start at quarterback against the Saints. "I'm going with Kaepernick. Alex, I'm sorry," Harbaugh told Smith, according to Trotter.
Smith later told ESPN.com -- on the record -- that Kaepernick would take all of the 49ers' first-team reps during practice this week.