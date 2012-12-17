Colin Kaepernick foretold future in fourth-grade letter

Most of you probably saw NBC flash a screen grab Sunday night of the letter Colin Kaepernick wrote to himself as a fourth-grader. For those who missed it, we've featured it below.
Shown to viewers as Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-34 win over the New England Patriots, the quarterback's missive is filled with crystal-ball material.
After providing a detailed description of his height and weight -- and predicting he'd wind up 6-foot-4 (nailed it) -- little Colin rattled off his career aspirations.
"I hope to go to a good college," he wrote, "then go to the pros and play on the Niners or Packers even if they aren't good in seven years."
Correct on all accounts. They're good, and Kaepernick -- who saw all of this coming from a mile away -- has everything to do with it.