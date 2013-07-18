Colin Kaepernick expects 49ers to give him flak for pics

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick doesn't regret posing in the buff for ESPN The Magazine's "Body Issue." His attitude: If you got it, flaunt it.
That doesn't mean he's looking forward to hearing grief from his teammates.
"I mean, the photo shoot was great," Kaepernick told NFL Network's Nicole Zaloumis, with a laugh, at Wednesday's ESPYs in Los Angeles. "But as far as the locker room, I don't even want to go back in there right now. I don't know what they have planned for me, but I know it's not going to anything be good."
Teammate Donte Whitner said last week that Kaepernick should expect to "receive some flak" in the locker room for the photos. We're thinking those photos will pop up in random places for a while, but Kaepernick shouldn't worry too much.