Colin Kaepernick contract reaction: What is the QB's ceiling?

Kaepernick's record is 21-8 as a starter (postseason included), and the résumé already includes three road playoff victories, two straight NFC Championship Game appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl. He has dazzling speed, a cannon for an arm and a fierce desire to be the best. While he needs to learn to be a better pocket passer and to go through progressions more, those are teachable skills, and there is no reason to believe he is not up to the task. His numbers flagged a bit last year when his best receiver, Michael Crabtree, was out. And the only team that has given him any kind of consistent issues is the same one giving everyone consistent issues: the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. Kaepernick also is being coached by someone who gets quarterbacks, and he's in an organization that is acquiring talent at receiver that should help him.