Colin Jones traded by San Francisco 49ers to Carolina Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers traded second-year safety Colin Jones to the Carolina Panthers, the team announced late Friday.
The Charlotte Observer reported that the 49ers received a seventh-round draft pick in 2014 for Jones, who is expected to help the Panthers on special teams.
"He's fast and very disruptive," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said. "In punt coverage and kick coverage, he's normally the first one down the field. And we felt like with that fourth safety, his main responsibility is special teams and that's what Colin does."