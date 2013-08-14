Coby Fleener returns to Indianapolis Colts practice

The promising tight end practiced with teammates in full pads Tuesday, one day after he was held out as part of the NFL's concussion protocol.
Colts coach Chuck Pagano didn't clarify how or when Fleener sustained the concussion. Fleener did take a hard hit, which caused a fumble at the end of a 23-yard catch-and-run, in Sunday's 44-20 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Fleener's speedy return tells us the injury wasn't serious. That said, Fleener suffered a concussion as a rookie and was treated for concussion-like symptoms during his final season at Stanford. With the memory of Austin Collie still fresh in Indy, Fleener's health is something to watch.