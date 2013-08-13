Coby Fleener misses Colts practice with concussion

Dwayne Allen is expected to miss a few more weeks with a foot injury, though coach Chuck Pagano expects him to return in time for the season opener.
Coby Fleener was held out of Tuesday's practice as part of the NFL's concussion protocol, according to the Colts' official website. Pagano didn't clarify how or when Fleener sustained the concussion. Fleener did take a hard hit, which caused a fumble at the end of a 23-yard catch-and-run, in Sunday's 44-20 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Fleener does have a history of head injuries. He developed concussion-like symptoms after a helmet-to-helmet collision at Stanford in 2011, and he also sustained a concussion early in his rookie season with the Colts.
Fleener had beenone of the starsof training camp before this week's injury, as he presents a mismatch in the passing game. Pagano has predicted that Fleener will double his rookie total of 26 catches.