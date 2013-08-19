Coby Fleener, Dwayne Allen expected at Colts practice

Coby Fleener left Sunday's 20-12 preseason victory over the New York Giantswith a knee sprain. Monday's MRI results came back negative, leading coach Chuck Pagano to predict that Fleener will return to practice by Thursday or Friday.
Dwayne Allen, out with an injured foot for a week and a half, remains on track to play in the season opener. Pagano expects Allen to see limited reps, hopefully by Wednesday's practice.
Both second-year tight ends are candidates to "make the leap" in a potentially high-scoring Colts offense.
More injury updates:
»Geno Smith sat out the New York Jets' preseason win over the Jaguars on Saturday, but the QB told reporters his right ankle "felt a lot better" Monday. Coach Rex Ryan hasn't announced if Smith or Mark Sanchez will start Saturday versus the New York Giants.
»Manti Te'o hasn't practiced since suffering a sprained right foot Aug. 8, but he worked with the team trainer sans a walking boot for the first time Monday. San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy wouldn't say when Te'o might return to practice.
» The Broncos' defense took another hit on Monday when the Denver Post reported that middle linebacker Stewart Bradley will miss "several weeks" after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. Bradley has recently moved past Nate Irving in the battle for the starting job.
» The Baltimore Ravens welcomed Ed Dickson back after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. The team's No. 1 tight end was limited in Monday's return to practice.
» Frustrated Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians confirmed Monday that Ryan Williams (knee) is unlikely to play versus the Chargersthis week. Williams is running out of time to sew up a roster spot.
» The news is better for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson, who plans to return from his hamstring injury to play against the Redskinson Saturday. Johnson referred to his hamstring as a "work in progress."
» Similarly, Adrian Petersonwill make his 2013 preseason debut in a nationally televised game against the San Francisco 49erson Sunday.
»Jamaal Charlesreturned from a strained right foot to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Charles would have played in last Friday's preseason game had it been the regular season.
»Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson confirmed that his early-August knee surgery was related to the injury that knocked him out of the game on Dec. 30 of last season. Nelson says he's now able to run much faster than one would expect coming off surgery, and he's still aiming to return for the season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers.
»Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe promised Sunday that he would be "back on the field soon" after leaving Saturday's game with a scary neck injury.
» The Tennessee Titans activated tight end Delanie Walkerfrom the training-camp PUP list on Monday. The Houston Texansdid the same with wide receiver DeVier Posey, returning from Achilles tendon surgery.