Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll among candidates

In judging Coach of the Year candidates, I weigh the final results against my own preseason expectations. I take into account injuries suffered during the season, too. My "finalists" are ...

» Rex Ryan: Eight wins with rookie Geno Smith at quarterback.

» Mike McCoy: Five regular-season wins over playoff teams -- as well as an actual playoff win -- plus the re-emergence of Philip Rivers.

» Bruce Arians: Ten wins, despite playing in the toughest division in football; only coach to beat the Seahawks in Seattle.

» Ron Rivera: Earned a division title and a first-round bye, despite a slow start and a ton of personal pressure.

» Bill Belichick: Yes, New England entered the year as the favorite in the division (per usual), but considering all the attrition, he did a masterful job in guiding this team all the way to the AFC Championship Game.