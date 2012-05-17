Co-defendant to testify against Rolando McClain

The release of a potentially damaging video was only the start to Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain's rough day.
WHNT-TV in Alabama reports that McClain's co-defendant Jarodiaus Willingham, pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to third-degree assault, and he agreed to testify against McClain.
We're not lawyers, but we know that doesn't bode well for McClain. His trial starts Thursday morning. McClain declined comment on his way into the courtroom in Decatur, Ga.
The evidence contained in the video that was made public may have compelled Willingham to plead guilty. He will serve 90 days in jail. McClain is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and wrongful discharge of a firearm in connection to an incident last October.