Clyde Gates reunited with Tony Sparano on Jets

Gates is not the only Dolphin the Jets claimed off waivers. NFL player agent David Canter announced on Twitter that nose tackle Isaako Aaituihad been claimed by the Jets. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound nose tackle spent most of last season on the Dolphins' practice squad and his release came as a surprise after a solid preseason where he routinely clogged the middle, posted four tackles, a sack and tied for the team-high with three quarterback hits.