Clint Session's Jaguars future clouded by concussions

Eight months removed from a concussion that ended his 2011 season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Clint Session's playing future is in question as the 27-year-old opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) because of post-concussion symptoms, head coach Mike Mularkey said on Friday.
"It's definitely a concern," Mularkey said, according to Gene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union. "We don't know the future with him."
Given the heightened awareness of concussions, the Jaguars will be extra careful with Sessions, who signed a five-year, $27.75 million contract after last season's lockout. He sustained at least two concussions in 2011, one in the preseason and one in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.
In nine games, Session totaled 30 tackles and a sack before being placed on injured reserve. Session's contract included more than $11 million in guaranteed money, including a $2 million roster bonus he received in March and a $1.9 million base salary for the upcoming season.
While Session is out, the Jaguars will use Russell Allen at weakside linebacker. A core special teams player, Allen finished the 2011 season in the starting lineup, posting 34 tackles and a half-sack in the final seven weeks of the season. The Jaguars signed Allen to a three-year, $6 million contract in March.