Cliff Avril open to 3-4 switch in free-agent search

Avril will be one of the more interesting free agents to watch. He views himself as an elite pass-rusher, but has never surpassed 11 sacks in a single season. That's why the Lions franchised him in 2012 and will let him test the market now. Avril actually has talked about approaching the contract numbers of Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams (six years, $100 million). There's no way that happens and even Avril knows that deep down. He turned down a three-year, $30 million deal before being tagged.