Cliff Avril has ball in his court, Lions exec says

"There's one thing that's been consistent with what's been going on is that that's a business decision," Schwartz said, via the Free Press. "It's from the Lions standpoint, from putting the franchise tag on him, to his standpoint of not signing the tender and trying to work on a long-term deal. ... None of that changes the way we feel about Cliff or his long-term future in our club, whether it's OTAs right now or minicamp.