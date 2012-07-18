Cleveland Elam, member 49ers 'Gold Rush' D-line, dies at 60

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Cleveland Elam, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who had a team-high 17.5 sacks in 1976, has died. He was 60.
Elam died last Thursday. The team confirmed his death Wednesday.
He went to the Pro Bowl in 1976 and 1977 and was a first-team All-Pro in 1977. Injuries cut short his career in 1979.
Elam is survived by his wife, Blanche, and their four children. A memorial service is scheduled at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Salisbury, N.C., on July 21.
