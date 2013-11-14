Cleveland Browns unveil $120M stadium modernization plan

Published: Nov 13, 2013 at 10:49 PM

CLEVELAND -- They've boosted their reputation and improved their record. Now the Browns want to upgrade their stadium.

Days away from playing their biggest game in years, the NFL team unveiled plans Wednesday to modernize FirstEnergy Stadium with a two-year, $120 million renovation project.

Browns CEO Joe Banner said the club will present its proposal, which includes the installation of new, high-definition video scoreboards, escalators and a reduction of 3,000 seats, to the city's planning commission on Thursday. The Browns also will meet with Mayor Frank Jackson and city officials about approval and funding for the project.

Banner wouldn't reveal who would be paying for the endeavor, but promised the Browns "will make a significant investment." The NFL recently approved a $62.5 million loan to the team to be used toward stadium improvements and Banner said all of that money will be applied toward the plan.

It's apparent the Browns will ask the city for some money, but how much is unknown.

"We have to do this together," Banner said. "Obviously, the planning commission and a number of agencies in the city would have to be in line and approving this project for it to happen economics aside, and obviously economics aren't an aside, so there is nothing that can happen to the stadium without the city feeling positive."

The Browns unveiled plans for the stadium makeover -- to take place over the next two offseasons -- at a splashy news conference attended by some season-ticket holders and fans. With Banner, owner Jimmy Haslam and president Alec Scheiner sitting on stage, video highlights of this season's first nine weeks were shown before renderings of the revamped stadium were presented to the audience.

Banner said there are no plans to put a dome or roof on the stadium because it would require a nine-figure investment. Also, the Browns will continue to play on a grass field rather than switch to a synthetic surface.

Banner said the Browns had internal discussions about building a new stadium, but opted to make enhancements and improvements to the 15-year-old facility, which was built with taxpayer money when Cleveland was awarded an expansion franchise in 1998.

Although the seating capacity will drop from 71,000 to 68,000, the lower bowl will be reconfigured with more seats, giving fans better sightlines of the field. The exterior also will receive a face-lift, escalators will be added to aid fan movement between levels and concessions will be improved.

