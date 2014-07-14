Cleveland Browns to use live bullmastiff as mascot

Browns VP of Marketing Kevin Griffin told Chris Fillar of WKRK-FM that the team will use a live bullmastiff to lead the players onto the field come Sundays.
The canine has been named "Swagger," a nod to the Dawg Pound and another attempt by the Browns to inject new life into a game day experience that's subjected fans to far more heartache than victory since the franchise's return to the NFL in 1999.
Fresh off the homecoming of LeBron James and the arrival of Johnny Manziel, Cleveland -- after years of serving as a Q rating netherworld -- has, indeed, upped its "swagger" of late. Browns fans hope that extends beyond the addition of a four-legged game-day trinket.
