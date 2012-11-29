Cleveland Browns to face Oakland Raiders in monsoon

Sunday's matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns didn't figure to be the prettiest-looking game on the Week 13 schedule, even in the best conditions. And both teams are preparing for the worst conditions.
Potential torrential downpours and flooding conditions are in the forecast for Oakland on Sunday. Browns offensive coordinator Brad Childress said that won't affect his game plan.
"I don't think they have a Typhoon Defense," Childress said, via The Associated Press.
"We'll prepare for that," Browns coach Pat Shurmur said. "The conditions will be the same for both teams."
Perhaps the Browns need something biblical to finally get a road win under Shurmur. (We think it will happen.) They have lost 12 in a row away from home, a streak that started in Oakland last year.
"We've slept the night before in a hotel," Shurmur deadpanned.