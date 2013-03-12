Cleveland Browns reportedly closing in on Paul Kruger

The Cleveland Browns are expected to make a big splash early after the free-agent market opens at 4 P.M. ET on Tuesday.
Free-agent tracker
The Browns were "closing in" on Kruger on Tuesday morning, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.
The former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher is one of the markets' big names, especially for teams with a 3-4 defense. He and the Detroit Lions' Cliff Avril -- who Wison noted could be headed to the Indianapolis Colts -- have been rumored to be headed to most teams with pass-rushing needs.
There is some concern that Kruger will be overpaid. He was most effective when Terrelle Suggs was in the Ravens' lineup taking away attention, and was often replaced by Dannelle Ellerbe on rushing downs during the Ravens' Super Bowl run.