Cleveland Browns list Brandon Weeden at 129 years old

If Brandon Weeden remains a little sensitive about his age, the Cleveland Browns aren't helping matters.
On a roster distributed by the team before Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the rookie quarterback was listed at 129 years young.
Our guess on what happened here: Weeden turned 29 on Sunday, meaning some random Browns staffer was charged with accessing the in-house file, plugging in some numbers and pressing "print."
Pretty simple task, probably handled on a quiet Saturday in Berea -- by an individual convinced Weeden was born in 1883.