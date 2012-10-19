Cleveland Browns' Jason Pinkston hospitalized with blood clot

Coach Pat Shurmur said after Friday's practice that Pinkston is being treated for a blod clot, but provided no further specifics about Pinkston, a second-year guard from Pittsburgh. Several of his teammates visited Pinkston on Thursday night, and Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas said "it's a little bit scary" to see a teammate who is ill. Shurmur would not say where Pinkston's blood clot is located and he does not know how long the 25-year-old will be sidelined.