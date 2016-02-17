Cleveland Browns honoring Jim Brown with statue

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that the team will honor Hall of Famer and NFL legend Jim Brown.
The team will pay tribute to the best running back in franchise history at FirstEnergy Stadium with a statue in his likeness, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced.
"Everyone admires the incredible impact that Jim Brown has made for Cleveland, the Browns and the NFL throughout his lifetime, and we have had the special opportunity to know and learn from his contributions to our team on a personal level, as well," the Haslams stated in a news release. "It is only fitting that one of the most iconic professional football players and members of Cleveland and the Browns is commemorated with this statue as he will always be such a permanent fixture in our city."
"It humbles me to be honored in this manner," Brown said. "Dee and Jimmy Haslam, thank you for the respect and love. Your investment in Cleveland is unparalleled. To the fans of the Cleveland Browns, I guess I'll always be with you -- thank you."
Brown, also well-known for his social activism, turned 80 years old Wednesday. The Browns are marking the date among his many milestones through a dedicated website.
NFL Network will premiere an hour-long special "Jim Brown: 80 Years and Running" Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET