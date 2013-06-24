Cleveland Browns hire PR director fired by Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have named Zak Gilbert as their new director of communications Monday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
The San Francisco Chronicle cited team sources in reporting that Raiders owner Mark Davis was unhappy with a Sports Illustrated story, written in April by Jim Trotter, that portrayed general manager Reggie McKenzie favorably but was critical of the recent performance of Davis and his father, the late Al Davis.
Gilbert, who helped facilitate team access for Trotter, was put on leave immediately after the story was published. He later was dismissed.
The fallout from the decision painted Mark Davis and the Raiders in an unfavorable light. Gilbert is well-respected in the industry and personally was brought over from the Green Bay Packers by general manager Reggie McKenzie. The Raiders' error in judgment is now the Browns' gain.