Cleveland Browns fill out front office with pair of new hires

CLEVELAND -- The Browns have hired a pair of executive vice presidents, filling out their front office under new owner Jimmy Haslam.
Sashi Brown was hired as executive VP and general counsel on Wednesday. Brent Stehlik will be an executive VP and chief revenue officer.
Brown spent the past eight seasons as general counsel with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His duties included negotiating contracts, licensing issues and litigation. He was an attorney with a Washington, D.C.-based law firm before joining the Jaguars.
Stehlik was with the San Diego Padres the past three seasons, serving as senior vice president for business operations. He'll be in charge of generating revenue and working with clients. Stehlik also has worked with the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
