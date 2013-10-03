Cleveland Browns beat Buffalo Bills, move into first place in AFC North

NOTES: Benjamin set a team record with 179 return yards, breaking the mark held by Eric Metcalf, who had 166 on Oct. 24, 1993, against Pittsburgh. ... Bills DE Mario Williams had two sacks, moving him into a tie for the league lead with 7.5. ... Bills WR T.J. Graham sustained a neck injury in the fourth but returned. ... Browns RB Chris Ogbonnaya left in the first half with a concussion and did not return. ... With three catches, Cameron has 33 this season, the most by a Browns TE in the first five games.