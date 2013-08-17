Cleveland Browns' Barkevious Mingo out of hospital

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker was released from the hospital Saturday morning, according to a team spokesman. Mingo was taken to the Cleveland Clinic after suffering a bruised lung in Thursday night's 24-6 preseason win over the Detroit Lions.
Mingo, the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, wasn't expected to miss more than a week, but on Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer quoted a noted thoracic surgeon who hadn't treated the rookie as saying the injury is "very, very unusual." The surgeon suggested Mingo would need at least two to three weeks to heal. That would shelve the linebacker for the rest of the preseason and perhaps the Browns' Sept. 8 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
The Browns have reason to be excited about coordinator Ray Horton's attacking defense, and Mingo figures to be a factor in Cleveland's pass rush. His speed and burst off the line have drawn compliments from coaches and observers.
Don't expect the Browns to wheel Mingo out for another meaningless preseason game. All that matters now is September.
UPDATE:The Browns haven't decided if running back Dion Lewis' broken leg will keep him out for the season, Rapoport reported Saturday. Teams can't place players on injured reserve/designated for return until Sept. 3.