Cleveland Browns are waving the white flag, but why?

An attempt by the 2-8 Cleveland Browns to reward their loyal fan base has -- like much of this season -- gone woefully awry.
Let's examine this: A human being couched somewhere in Berea, Ohio, signed off on plans to doll up a guy in an unintimidating dog suit and require him to wave a white flag -- four days before the hated Pittsburgh Steelers roll into Cleveland Browns Stadium.
"Is this white flag thing true?!" Ward tweeted. "If so....the white flag give away needs to be white flagged!"
Roger that. You've got old-as-the-sea Charlie Batch rolling into town. He's throwing passes to Plaxico Burress, who just last week was seen raking leaves in suburbia.
Bury your white flags, long-suffering Dawg Pound. It's time to pounce.