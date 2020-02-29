Clemson's Isaiah Simmons blazes 4.39 40 at NFL combine

Simmons also showed highly impressive explosiveness in the combine's jumping drills with a 39-inch vertical and a broad jump of 11 feet. Widely regarded as the 2020 NFL Draft's most versatile defensive prospect, Simmons played a variety of spots for the national runner-up Tigers and is being projected as a hybrid safety/linebacker at the pro level. NFL.com draft analyst Bucky Brooks believes Simmons would be best suited at weakside linebacker.