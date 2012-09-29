Around the League

Clay Matthews: 'No sympathy' in Saints-Packers game

Published: Sep 29, 2012 at 03:50 AM

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews knows his team is desperate for a win with a 1-2 record, and more losses than they had all last season.

Things also haven't gone as planned for the 0-3 New Orleans Saints, who will visit Lambeau Field this weekend.

"It's like a wounded dog coming in here," Matthews said on "NFL Total Access." "They're 0-3, but when you tell anybody that you're playing the Saints, they don't assume that they have that record. They're a great team with an MVP-caliber quarterback. The best two-minute offense you've ever seen. They're doing things right. They just haven't had that much success this year.

"They have no sympathy for us and we don't for them."

There's no time for sympathy. Only one team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger has started 0-4 and made the playoffs -- the 1992 San Diego Chargers. "Must-win" is putting it lightly for the Saints.

The Packers don't even want to think about a 1-3 start in one of the toughest divisions in the league, the NFC North.

Matthews said teams have been successful in pressuring Saints quarterback Drew Brees, making him uncomfortable and creating turnover opportunities in the secondary. Brees' five picks in three games is the highest interception percentage of his career.

I'd be shocked if this isn't the hardest fought and most emotional game of the weekend considering the stakes. Our colleague Gregg Rosenthal was on point when he called these two the most desperate teams in the NFL.

Matthews, of course, was asked about the debacle that was "Monday Night Football." He said the locker room isn't even thinking about what happened in their controversial loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He did sneak in a one-liner when he gave props to the Packers' defense, ranked No. 3 in total defense and No. 7 in points per game.

"This defense, this team, has done some great things," said Matthews, who has six sacks and is on pace to break the NFL record. "In fact, we ended the lockout with the referees."

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

