Around the League

Presented By

Clay Matthews doesn't scare Indianapolis Colts

Published: Oct 04, 2012 at 01:36 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews tends to draw extra attention on a weekly basis. Straight double teams. Chips from tight ends and backs. Anything to slow down the long-haired whirling dervish.

Interim coach Bruce Arians said his Indianapolis Colts can't sacrifice offensive options to solely focus on Matthews.

Week 5 predictions

Elliot Harrison gives his picks for every Week 5 bout, including the 13th meeting between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. More ...

» Around the League's Week 5 picks
» Pick 'Em: Make your own picks

"You can get overwhelmed trying to chip and help and do things that I call butt nug," Arians said. "You're all blocked up and there's nowhere to throw the ball. You've got to have guys go out.

"I don't think you can overly concern yourself with a guy. You challenge who's blocking him because they move him all around. It's not going to be Anthony Castonzo the whole game. He's going to be inside putting spin moves on whoever is playing guard, he's going to be on the right side. You say you can account for him, but he's not where you put him and you're over there chipping someone who doesn't need to be chipped.

"Get your guys out, let the quarterback read his patterns and play football."

Arians compared it to his time spent in Cleveland as offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003. He learned a lesson trying to block Jevon Kearse and Kevin Carter.

"We tried to put a tight end on one and a halfback on the other and we got sacked about eight times," Arians said. "Then we went empty, spread out and threw it quick, we got hit a couple times, but we beat them."

Aaron Rodgers

Matthews, surely, welcomes the challenge. He ranks No. 2 in the NFL with seven sacks and is the favorite in most one-on-one matchups.

Arians' decision is a bold one considering the line has been the weak link of the Colts' offense. The unit has allowed just five sacks, but much of that is because of Andrew Luck's ability to avoid them. It doesn't help that center Samson Satele has a bad left knee and hasn't been able to finish the last two games.

The Matthews dynamic will be one to watch.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW