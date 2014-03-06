Clay Harbor, Jacksonville Jaguars strike 2-year deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the team agreed to terms with tight end Clay Harbor on a two-year contract, according to a source who had spoken to Harbor. The team later confirmed the signing.
The 6-foot-3 tight end appeared in all 16 games in 2013, compiling 24 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns with seven starts. He joined the Jaguars last season after spending three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 26-year-old has shown ability as a receiver from the tight end spot but isn't a great blocker. He is a project tight end, with value as a No. 2 or 3 on the depth chart behind starter Marcedes Lewis.
