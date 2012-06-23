CJ2K continues to strum LeBron James connection

As Chris Johnson watched LeBron James win an NBA title this week, he couldn't help but think of someone else -- himself. The Tennessee Titans running back continues to beat his drum on this subject, telling us he's football's version of the NBA superstar.
"I feel just like LeBron -- a lot of people are going to be back on the bandwagon," Johnson told Jim Rome on "Rome" this week, via ProFootballTalk.com. "He had a lot of haters out there, a lot of people saying he wasn't good and things like that, and just to see how he overcame that and came back this year and won the championship, it shows his hard work and dedication."
Let's back the truck up, shall we? Hanzus already beamed a burning arrow into the
CJ2K CJ1.2K/LeBron parallel. For our money, Michael Vick comes closer than any else.
Johnson says he's the game's finest running back. He wasn't last season, but Johnson has led the NFL in rushing yards over the past four years. He's used this offseason to gain weight, and plans to play closer to 198 pounds after weighing 191 for most of last year. He says he wants to carry the Titans on his back.
"I feel like a lot of people have written me off," Johnson said. "I still went over 1,000 yards but it wasn't a CJ2K year. So a lot of people are going to write me off. ... I want to be the first one to do it twice, that's certainly a goal of mine to do. ... I feel like I'm still the best back in the league. When I ran for 2,000 yards my goal was to be the best player in the league and I still want to be that. In order for my team to make it to the playoffs, make it to the Super Bowl, I'm going to have to be the best."