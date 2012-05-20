Cincinnati Bengals to move around Devon Still in OTAs

One of the goals of the Cincinnati Bengals' OTAs, which begin on Tuesday, will be figuring out where to play second-round defensive lineman Devon Still this season, Joe Reedy of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
"I'm more comfortable as a three technique because I played it more at Penn State," Still said last week.
The 6-foot-5, 303-pound Still played both defensive tackle and defensive end at Penn State, where he was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, but his size and strength (26 reps on bench press at the combine) should keep him inside at the NFL level.
With Domata Peko and Geno Atkins returning as starters, Still will join a tackle rotation that includes Pat Sims, and might also be used as an interior pass-rusher in nickel situations, the latter role previously filled by Jonathan Fanene, who signed with the New England Patriots in free agency. Still had 10.5 sacks and four passes defensed at Penn State.
Players do not need to have signed a contract to participate in the OTAs, but Still is one of six Bengals draft choices who have already signed. According to a source with access to rookie salary data, Still's four-year contract is worth $3.768 million and includes $2.132 million in guarantees.