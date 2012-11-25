Cincinnati Bengals spoil Carson Palmer's return in win over Oakland Raiders

NOTES: Green failed to catch a TD pass, ending his streak of nine games with one. It's the second-longest streak in club history. ... Atkins' ninth sack moved him one ahead of Dan Wilkinson for the club record by an interior lineman. ... CB Leon Hall missed a play after he broke up a pass in the first quarter, hurting a finger on his left hand. He got two fingers taped together and returned. ... Chris Bahr also kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Bengals on Sept. 23, 1979 against Houston.