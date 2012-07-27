Cincinnati Bengals' Marvin Lewis bans Twitter for training camp

Don't expect to see your favorite Cincinnati Bengals players tweeting anytime soon. Head coach Marvin Lewis banned the use of Twitter during training camp, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
"I think people have to have the maturity and wherewithal to be able to handle it," Lewis said. "I don't see how tweeting is going to help us win a football game. ... It's best that we just take care of ourselves and not announce what we're doing or not doing, or who did this or who did that, and commenting on what's going on in other spots. Let's be football players."
Lewis said several tweets this offseason led him to consider banning the social media for Bengals training camp, which runs from Friday to Aug. 19, and that he even would consider banning it for the season.
Rookie Dre Kirkpatrick reportedly irked some within the organization when he confirmed on Twitter that he injured his knee cap.