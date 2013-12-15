Around the League

Presented By

Cincinnati Bengals blow opportunity, lose to Steelers

Published: Dec 15, 2013 at 04:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to exorcise a lot of demons from the last 30 years against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals also had a chance to get in position to be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Bengals fell flat, like they have in so many road games this year.

The Steelers throttled the Bengals30-20 on Sunday night, buoyed by two huge early special teams miscues by Cincinnati. Bengals punter Kevin Huber fumbled a snap before getting tackled at the 1-yard line after one series, and Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown later in the first quarter.

Huber's jaw was broken on Brown's touchdown. It was that kind of night for Cincinnati. The Bengals also lost linebacker James Harrison to concussion symptoms, tight end Jermaine Gresham hurt his hip and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick limped off the field late in the game.

Now 9-5, the Bengals are stuck back in the No. 3 slot in the AFC playoff picture. They blew a great chance to earn a bye, and have given the Baltimore Ravens a chance to win the AFC North. The Ravens can win the division if they manage to win their final three games despite a very challenging schedule. Baltimore and Cincinnati face off in Week 17.

A playoff bye and a potential home game in the divisional playoff round would be huge for the Bengals because they are a different team on the road. They finished their road schedule on Sunday night with a 3-5 record. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, kept its faint playoff hopes alive to get to 6-8.

This result told us more about the Bengals. They have made progress this year, but they still have an erratic passing game at best. Quarterback Andy Dalton averaged 5.2 yards per passing attempt, failing to get big plays against a defense that gives up a ton of them.

Cincinnati's great defense has been ravaged by injuries. There's no reason to think it will start suddenly playing better on the road once the playoffs start.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE