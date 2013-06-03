Chuckstrong making way for #Coltstrong in Indy

As the Indianapolis Colts coach fought his way back to health, his players grasped onto the popular #Chuckstrong movement en route to a surprising 11-5 record and a trip to the playoffs.
Darlington: Life after 'ChuckStrong'
After fighting off leukemia, Colts coach Chuck Pagano is bringing a new approach to his job. Jeff Darlington reports. **More ...**
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington caught up with Pagano, who -- less than eight months after being diagnosed with leukemia -- insists the mantra is shifting in Indy. The #Chuckstrong campaign will continue, but inside the building, the focus is organically moving away from Pagano's struggles of 2012 toward a new message for 2013: #Coltstrong.
"Nobody had to come in here and say, 'OK look, take the wristbands off, take all the signs down,' " Pagano said. "Every now and then, Andrew (Luck) still wears a T-shirt. Yeah, it's going to be there. But is that going to be our motivation? Is it going to be our rallying cry? Not necessarily."
The #Chuckstrong flag still flies outside the facility, as the Colts remain determined in their efforts to raise money for cancer victims, but Pagano insists it's time to move forward. His engaging sitdown with Darlington is live on the site, so do yourself a favor, and check it out.