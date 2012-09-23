Chuck Pagano's passiveness hurts Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts lost 22-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a busted defensive play with 45 seconds remaining. They might not have been in that position had coach Chuck Pagano been a little more aggressive the previous series.
Rookie quarterback Andrew Luck has been the master of the two-minute drill in his short time in Indianapolis. He drove the Colts into scoring position three times in the first two games, including last week's game-winning 53-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri.
Down 16-14 with just over a minute left, Luck hit running back Donald Brown on a 39-yard pass that moved Indianapolis deep into Jacksonville territory.
Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit Cecil Shorts down the middle for an 80-yard touchdown pass on their first snap with 56 seconds left in the game. The Colts' secondary busted coverage with cornerbacks Vontae Davis (ankle) and Justin King (groin) sidelined with injuries.
Luck and the offense couldn't do anything with 35 seconds and no timeouts.
"I wouldn't want to misconstrue running the football as not being aggressive," Luck said. "I think that was the absolutely perfect thing to do at the time."
Said Pagano: "Adam comes back and kicks what you think would be a game-winner. But in the NFL, it doesn't matter how many ticks are on there, until it reads 0:00, anything can happen, and that's what we found out today."
We're admittedly second-guessing with the benefit of knowing the outcome. But it's interesting how one choice in 60 minutes of football can have such a significant impact.