Chuck Pagano out of hospital; Andrew Luck 'thrilled' by news

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano was released from the hospital Sunday, almost one month after he was diagnosed with leukemia.
"I was more thrilled about that than getting the win today," Colts quarterback Andrew Luck told The Indianapolis Star after his team improved to 3-3 with a 17-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns
Owner Jim Irsay informed his Colts after the game that Pagano had been sent home from IU Health Simon Cancer Center, according to The Star. Players didn't know about Pagano's release until Irsay told them that the coach had watched their win from home, The Associated Press reported.
"He was on the doctors, on them and on them and on them, and finally they said, 'OK, Coach, we can't take it anymore, you're too tough. We're going to let you go,' " Irsay said. "So he enjoyed this from his house, which means so much to him, to be back in his own home."
Offensive coordinator and interim coach Bruce Arians told The AP that Pagano had been in the hospital receiving treatment since Sept. 26, and though he'll continue to undergo treatment for several more weeks, he can at least stay at his house.
Pagano's physician, Dr. Larry Cripe, attended Sunday's game in person, but he only would say the coach was in good spirits and progressing well, according to The AP.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.