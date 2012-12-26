Chuck Pagano: Indianapolis Colts still playing to win

Smart decision by Pagano. The Colts just aren't a team so dominant that they can afford to lose any rhythm by resting players to avoid risking injury. They've beaten title contenders in the Green Bay Packers and lost to also-rans in the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts have won four of their last five games, but each victory was by a single score and easily could have gone the other way. And those wins -- over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills -- didn't come against playoff teams.