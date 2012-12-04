Chuck Pagano finishes chemotherapy; return possible

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano completed his last round of chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday and could resume coaching the team for its regular season finale on Dec. 30, according to the Indianapolis Star.
"I'm fully supportive and I have my fingers crossed that he'll be there on the sideline if that's where he wants to be," Dr. Larry Cripe of IU Simon Cancer Center said Tuesday evening.
"Medically, I think it's very possible and I think the coach will make the decision about how he's feeling and whether he's up to the task," Cripe said. "Then, the organization will make a decision."
Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia on Sept. 26, after which offensive coordinator Bruce Arians took over interim coaching duties. The team, which finished 2-14 last season, has rallied behind Arians and rookie quarterback Andrew Luck and currently holds one of the AFC wild-card spots at 8-4.
Pagano completed three rounds of chemotherapy, and has inspired the team even more by attending the Colts' last two home games. The Colts host the Houston Texans on the final Sunday of the regular season.
"He's been amazing in terms of his focus," Cripe said. "He's done well enough; he's focused on his diet and his conditioning. He's done very well. But knock on wood. We've still got a couple more weeks to go."